Teen steals $1200 in beer, laundry detergent and cleaning supplies, police say

Two people are accused of going a shopping spree in Kroger and just walking out the door.
According to the arrest affidavit, the suspects went into the store on the 600 block of Lipford.
They started loading up shopping carts full of Tide pods, different detergents, scented oils, and a random assortment of beer. The suspects then just walked past with registers, with the more than $1200 in items, and left.
While they were loading the trunk of a car, two employees approached them. One of them was recording on her phone, and one the suspects grabbed her phone, pushed her down and drove off.
The trunk was half open.
Surveillance footage led them to Antaveon M. Waller, 19, and Porsha Neal, as the suspects responsible for the crime.
