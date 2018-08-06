Teen struck, killed crossing major Memphis street

Memphis police are investigating after a child was hit on the first day of school, police said.
Officers are on the scene of a pedestrian crash at Riverdale and Winchester. A juvenile was hit by a truck and was xported in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 6, 2018
The responsible party remained on the scene.
According to witnesses on the scene, the child was crossing Winchester near Riverdale.
The child was crossing and multiple cars stopped, but a car in the outside lane did not see the boy and hit him.
The child was taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to the Memphis Fire Department.
Memphis police said the teen did not survive.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}