Teen suspect leads 3 different local agencies on chase, police say

A multi-agency police chase ended with a teen suspect in custody, according to the Collierville Police Department.
Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on April 23, Collierville Police responded to a shots fired call on the 500 block of Harris.
Officers who responded to the incident identified the suspect vehicle and pursued the car into Memphis. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and the Memphis Police Department were also called to help.
Police said due to safety concerns, officers called off the chase in the area of Winchester and Hickory Hill.
Detectives from CPD followed up on the investigation and were able to track the suspect to a home in Memphis.
Officers detained and charged a 17-year-old male through Juvenile Court with Reckless endangerment, Reckless Driving, Evading by Motor Vehicle, and Juvenile in Possession of a Handgun.
There were no injuries.
