0 Teen suspects critically injured after Good Friday carjacking ends in crash on I-240 days later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A large portion of Interstate 240 is shut down as police investigate a carjacking that ended in a car crash.

Both east and westbound lanes on I-240 between Airways Boulevard and Elvis Presley Boulevard were shut down as crews worked to clear the scene surrounding the crash.

Eastbound traffic remains completely shut down, while two lanes are now open westbound.

Memphis police said two people are in custody after carjacking a vehicle days before crashing on the interstate.

According to police, the carjacking happened on Good Friday.

TWO SUPECTS IN CUSTODY

I240//Millbranch

The vehicle that the suspects were in was taken during a carjacking that occurred on Good Friday @ Whitehaven Baptist Church. During this carjacking 2 individuals were @ the church when they were forced from their car by 3 armed suspects. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 23, 2019

Police said two people leaving Whitehaven Baptist Church were forced out of the vehicle by three “armed suspects.”

According to MPD, the two people in custody are 15-year-old boys.

Police said they lost control of the stolen car and struck two other vehicles on I-240 in the opposite direction.

Both teens were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the drivers of the other two vehicles were not hurt.

TDOT officials said traffic in both directions is being diverted to alternate routes to avoid the area.

Officers are on the scene at I240 and Millbranch with two individuals in custody. PRELIMINARY information: Officers received a suspicious person call to 4219 Summer. Officers found that the persons were occupying a car that was taken in a carjacking. This is an active scene. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 23, 2019

