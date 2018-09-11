0 Teen taken to hospital after shots fired into Memphis school bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are currently on scene investigating after shots were fired at a Memphis school bus.

According to emergency responders, Memphis police and MFD are on scene.

According to MPD, shots were fired at the school bus. One person – a 15-year-old girl – was hurt in the incident.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Raines @ Graceland. Officers located a school bus that had been shot @ Raines & Mill Branch. One female, 15, was injured. It is unknown if the victim was shot or if she was injured due to broken glass. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 10, 2018

Police said she was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, and officers aren’t sure if the girl was shot or if she was injured due to broken glass on the bus.

The girl was released from the hospital and is okay, according to investigators.

The incident happened near the intersection of East Raines Road and Millbranch Road in Whitehaven.

Here’s what we know. Just spoke with someone who says he heard about three gunshots. He says someone drove off in a car down the street. Memphis police have not confirmed that just yet. Several officers on the scene. Across Branch the street library, the Whitehaven branch. pic.twitter.com/WiNPSMWv6i — Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) September 10, 2018

That intersection is near Hillcrest High School and Robert R. Church Elementary School, but we are working to learn if the bus is from one of those schools.

MPD officials said the bus was going north on Graceland near Raines when the bus driver heard a gunshot. They pulled into the parking lot and found one girl hurt.

The bullet struck a window, and the students were from Fairley High School.

No suspect information was given by police.

The school bus company, Cline Tours, issued a statement regarding the incident:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and this family who was wounded. We are cooperating with law enforcement and allowing them to do their job. We will assist them in any way that we can. In the meantime, we hope that the perpetrator(s) are apprehended and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. As other pertinent information is made available, we will share whatever we have.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

