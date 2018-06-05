Teen tries to rape friend's mom during sleepover, police say

ARLINGTON, Tenn. - A Bartlett man was arrested for assaulting and attempting to rape his friend’s mother in Arlington, police said.
Police said Jordan Corter, 18, was staying over a friend’s house Sunday night when he forced himself into his friend’s mother’s room and attempted to rape her.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning in Arlington, according to a criminal complaint.
Corter forced the woman, who was not identified, to the bed as he put his hand inside her pajama shorts and started to touch her, police said in the affidavit.
The victim told police there was no penetration, but she did receive a black eye when she jerked away and stuck herself in the face.
The woman was able to knee Corter in the groin, and retrieve the pistol in her bedroom, according to the criminal complaint. Police said the woman then placed the gun in the man’s face and told him to leave.
Police were notified of the incident Monday afternoon after the victim told her boss at work what happened the night before.
Corter is charged with sexual battery and criminal attempt rape, according to a criminal complaint.
