0 Teen victims identified after deadly shooting in Tipton County field

UPDATE (5:45 PM) Police released the names of the two victims who were shot and killed in Tipton County Tuesday.

Both victims were 18-years-old, according to investigators.

They were identified as Christavian Toomes, 18, and Isaiah McCrory, 18.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Two people are dead and one person is recovering after being shot in Tipton County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Developing: Active TBI investigation in Tipton County off Leighs Chapel Road. There are 2 other crime scenes agents are also working right now. I’m working for more information. pic.twitter.com/lfHgofhdTd — SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) September 11, 2018

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday near Covington, Tennessee.

When police arrived, two were pronounced dead and the third victim was taken to a Memphis area hospital.

FOX13 has learned there are three scenes associated with this investigation, according to the sheriff's office. They are at Leigh's Chapel and Turner Field, South High Street, and South College Street.

Developing: We just moved to the other side of the deadly shooting crime scene where two men were found dead in Tipton County. pic.twitter.com/7AmFNWT1Li — SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) September 11, 2018

The names of the victims have not been released.

The TBI said this is still an active and ongoing investigation.

FOX13 has a crew on the scene and will update you live on-air and online.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.