Teen with loaded gun starts stampede in Wolfchase, police say

    An 18-year-old who had a loaded gun led to a stampede at Wolfchase Galleria on Black Friday.

    Roman Gaddy is charged with inciting a riot, evading arrest, disorderly conduct and a slew of other charges.

    Police said Gaddy walked into a store at Wolfchase with a gun in his waistband.

    Guns aren't allowed on the property and officers approached him.

    He's accused of then running through the store knocking over two shoppers and causing a stampede that caused damage, police said. 

    Eventually, officers took him to the ground and confiscated the gun.
     

