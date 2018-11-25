Teen with loaded gun starts stampede in Wolfchase, police say

An 18-year-old who had a loaded gun led to a stampede at Wolfchase Galleria on Black Friday.
Roman Gaddy is charged with inciting a riot, evading arrest, disorderly conduct and a slew of other charges.
Police said Gaddy walked into a store at Wolfchase with a gun in his waistband.
Guns aren't allowed on the property and officers approached him.
He's accused of then running through the store knocking over two shoppers and causing a stampede that caused damage, police said.
Eventually, officers took him to the ground and confiscated the gun.
