Teen with severe medical conditions missing, does not have medication

Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing teenager.
According to police, James Trentham was last seen on the Rhodes College Campus by his mother.
He suffers from several medical conditions and is currently on medication. He does not have his medication with him.
If you see him, call police at 901-545-2677.
