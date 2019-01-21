  • Teenager found shot and killed after 'accidental shooting' in Arkansas

    PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. - Investigators are looking for information after a teenager was found shot and killed in Arkansas.

    Officers were called to the 600 block of York St. in Helena, Arkansas at 12:31 Sunday morning.

    Police found a 15-year-old boy unresponsive in an upstairs bedroom.

    Paramedics made the scene and pronounced the child dead.

    The mother of the teenager and other relatives were downstairs when they heard the gunshot. 

    Investigators have not released the identity of the teenager shot and killed.

    Police Chief James Smith said this is still an active scene.

    No arrests have been made at this time.

