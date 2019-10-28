MARSHALL CO., Miss. - A teenager is dead after a fatal ATV accident in north Mississippi.
According to the coroner in Marshall County, the accident happened in the 140 block of Wildcat Bottom Cove around 4:00 Sunday afternoon.
Authorities said a 16-year-old was killed during the accident.
There was one adult and four juveniles on the ATV at the time of the crash.
Officials have not released the identity of the teenager killed at this time.
