MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple arrests have been made after shots were fired in the Wolfchase Galleria parking lot.
Investigators have located three men and identified them as victims. Originally, authorities thought they were suspects, but after reviewing surveillance video, it was found that they did not fire a weapon.
ORIGINAL: MPD responds to shooting outside Wolfchase Galleria, 5 suspects wanted
Two other men were captured on surveillance video, one of them is 16-years-old. Police said the 16-year-old is the person responsible for the shooting.
The teenager has been arrested and charged with three counts criminal attempt to witness first-degree murder, three counts reckless endangerment, possession a firearm during commission/attempt to commit a dangerous felony, and theft of property $1,000 - $2,500.
The second suspect, a 17-year-old male, was charged with three counts of accessory after the fact to witness: attempt first-degree murder and theft of property $1,000 - $2,500.
Both suspects were charged with theft of property because they fled the scene in a vehicle previously stolen from another location.
MPD has not released the identity of the suspects involved in the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates on the investigation.
