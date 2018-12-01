0 Teenagers arrested in double homicide

Family of a teenage boy brutally killed with his best friend earlier this year is finally receiving justice.

Law enforcement in Texas recently arrested the last of four teenage suspects in this case.

The last ten months for Devonte Taylor’s family have been hard.

"The pain that we feel don't nobody understands it. Unless it happened to their family,” Jamese Pride said.

Memphis Police said someone shot Taylor and his best friend Jereme Jones in the back of the head while in a car at a Cordova park in February.

Memphis Police have arrested three teenage boys in connection with the murder. 18-year-old Juanyai Walls, Kentrell Spight, and Claude Pagou

Police in Texas recently arrested Jai Dillard for being involved.

"You remember what I told you they don't trust nobody in no back seat and you don't know them they knew who killed them,” Renica Pride said.

Taylor’s mother, Renica Pride told FOX13 all of the boys police arrested went to school with both her son and Jereme Jones at Cordova High School.

"One of these boys at the candle light vigil hugged my daughter." "February the 4th came to me at the candle light,” Renica said.

FOX13 did some digging and learned all four of the accused killers have been involved in other crimes.

According to records police in Bartlett arrested Kentrell Spight for his involvement in a 4th of July shooting in a Taco Bell parking lot.

Spight is accused of killing a 17-year-old that night.

In September Memphis Police arrested Pagou for robbing and shooting a man. "These are guys you feel like they have no remorse. You don't care what you did. You don't care what you are doing,” Renica said.

Taylor’s grandmother says she’s thankful these young men will not have the opportunity to hurt anyone else.

"It's awesome. Like I said once before you can get by but you don't get away, not when God is in it,” Gloria Pride said.

Juanyai Walls next court date is December 3rd. Kentrell Spight will be in court January 7th. Claude Pagou is scheduled to be in court January 8th.

Have not received a court date for Jai Dillard.

All their bonds are set between $2 million and $4 million.

