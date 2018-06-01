0 Teens and adults teaming up to fight blight in Shelby County

Cleaning up our city; That’s what a group of Memphians is doing by joining a special team.

The kickoff of the second annual Mayor’s Flight Blight Program in Shelby County was held Friday. Musette Clark, a lifelong Memphian, was in attendance. She remembers back to cleaner times.

"I have seen a change in the blight in the communities,” Musette told FOX13.

That’s why she and her nephew, Brainard, have made picking up garbage a family affair.

"I found this is an opportunity to give back to the community,” Brainard said. “It’s also giving back to me because it’s paying us, but I feel like I’m doing more than just taking from a job."

Trending stories:

Starting Monday, 112 young people and 14 adults, acting as supervisors, will pound the pavement for eight weeks. They will pick up trash along the roads in some of the county’s most litter-prone areas.

It is a paying job. The young people make $9 an hour, and the adults make $12.

The mayor said, for the teens, it is more than just a summer job.

"It’s really hopefully teaching our young people that are engaged in the program the importance of keeping our community clean,” Mayor Luttrell told FOX13.

A quarter of a million taxpayer dollars are going to the program. It is money Musette Clark said is well worth it, if it helps make Memphis a cleaner place to live.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.