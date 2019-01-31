Teens arrested after gun sale ends with 2 people pistol whipped, robbed

DYERSBURG, Tenn. - Two teens were arrested and charged after police said a gun sale ended in an armed robbery in Dyersburg.
Police said the incident happened around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment on Fisher Circle.
According to a release from authorities, two teens – ages 15 and 16, respectively – were at the victims’ apartment to sell them a gun.
However, police said the pair was robbed at gunpoint.
The victims told police that they were pistol whipped and threatened that they would be shot.
The suspects – who were not identified – ran from the scene and were taken into custody later after an officer located them nearby.
Hidden near the apartment was a small amount of suspected marijuana and a weapon that fit the description of the one used in the robbery.
Both teens are being charged with aggravated robbery, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of a weapon.
The investigation is ongoing.
