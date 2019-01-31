  • Teens arrested after gun sale ends with 2 people pistol whipped, robbed

    By: Zach Laufer

    Updated:

    DYERSBURG, Tenn. - Two teens were arrested and charged after police said a gun sale ended in an armed robbery in Dyersburg. 

    Police said the incident happened around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment on Fisher Circle. 

    According to a release from authorities, two teens – ages 15 and 16, respectively – were at the victims’ apartment to sell them a gun. 

    However, police said the pair was robbed at gunpoint. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The victims told police that they were pistol whipped and threatened that they would be shot. 

    The suspects – who were not identified – ran from the scene and were taken into custody later after an officer located them nearby.

    Hidden near the apartment was a small amount of suspected marijuana and a weapon that fit the description of the one used in the robbery.

    Both teens are being charged with aggravated robbery, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories