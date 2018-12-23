  • Teens arrested after multiple thefts in Harbor Town

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - WATCH surveillance video of the suspects prowling through the back area of homes in Harbor Town, tonight on FOX13 News.

    An 18-year-old man and two juveniles are in jail tonight with a laundry list of crimes that included theft and mail fraud.

    Memphis Police believe the three are responsible for a string of thefts in Harbor Town over the last five months.

    According to people in Harbor Town, MPD arrested the three teens between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. this morning.

