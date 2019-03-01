0 Teens arrested, facing multiple charges after shootout ends with police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shootout in a Memphis motel parking lot ended with a police chase and a teenager in custody and another on the run, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Investigators said an MPD officer was patrolling the 4800 block of American Way when he heard several gunshots being fired within the motel complex. He was then passed by a speeding black pickup truck.

The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused, and a chase ensued, according to MPD.

The pursuit continued to the area of Weaver and Canary, where the suspects pulled over the road into a grassy area and eventually crashed into a ditch.

Police said the suspects tried to run away, but a 16-year-old was caught and taken into custody. The 16-year-old suspect was taken to Regional One to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

The second suspect got away, despite MPD utilizing K-9 units and air support. He was eventually captured and police identified him as Jeremiah Bell, 18.

While the pursuit was happening, another officer located a victim at the Memphis Inn. That man told police two suspects were trying to steal things from his 2002 Chevrolet Suburban. He was armed and confronted them, at which point they allegedly began shooting at him.

The victim was not injured by the gunfire.

Days earlier, Bell was accused of two more crime involving cars.

February 26 police responded to an auto theft in the 5200 block of Chatfield Dr. in Whitehaven. The victim told police his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was missing from his driveway when he was headed to work.

The next day, tires were stolen from a vehicle at the Eden at Wateredge Apartments. The victim said tires and rims were stolen from her 2012 Chevrolet Camaro. Her vehicle was sitting on concrete blocks when she woke up that morning.

When Bell was arrested, he admitted to being involved in the theft of rims, auto theft, and burglary of the vehicle. He was charged and taken to 201 Poplar.

