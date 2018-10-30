  • Teens attack and rob cyclist after hitting him with car

    Memphis police are investigating after a robbery in Central Gardens. 

    According to police, the victim was riding his bike on Friday night on Willett Street when he was attacked. 

    A car slammed into the back of the bike and the victim fell to the ground. Four teens got out of the car and said to give them everything he had, the victim told police. They then started to punch and kick him in the face, according to the police report. 

    The victim gave them his backpack which had a Samsung tablet inside. 

    A witness saw the attack and called the police, according to the police report. 

