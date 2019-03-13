Teens charged with attempted murder after 5 people shot during Halloween party at Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two teenagers have been charged with attempted murder after five people were shot during a Halloween party at a Memphis home.
Roman Gaddy, 19, and Sadarius Hall, 19, are facing five counts of attempted first-degree murder after the shooting in October 2018.
The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2018 at a home in the 4200 block of Lady Slipper Lane.
FOX13 is told it was a high school party, and the party-goers scattered after several rounds of gunfire flew through the air – believed to be fired by three men.
"First I heard three gunshots...then a couple more gunshots... then a mirage of gunshots," he said. "I looked out my door, and I saw kids running everywhere and I went to go find out what's going on."
Arnett told FOX13 it was a high school party.
One victim told police that the three men entered the backyard of the house armed with "long guns" and began shooting.
Two of the victims -- one male and one female -- were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Three others suffered non-critical injuries.
Police initially were searching for three suspects in connection with the shooting. However, it is unclear if officers are still looking for a third suspect.
In addition to the attempted murder charges, Gaddy and Hall are also charged with mutliple counts of employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.
The investigation is ongoing.
