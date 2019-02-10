COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Two teenagers were sent to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Collierville Saturday evening.
Officers were called to the 200 block of Center Street in the Center Court Apartments around 7:30 p.m.
Investigators found two shooting victims on the scene.
The victims told CPD a dark blue or black four-door sedan pulled up and shot them in the parking lot of the apartment complex - striking both victims.
CPD said the suspects fled the scene and drove southbound on Center Street. One of the shooting victims returned fire when the suspects tried to escape.
The getaway vehicle was possibly hit in the rear during the shooting.
Officials say the 16-year-old victim was checked out and released from the hospital, but the 19-year-old victim is still listed as 'serious.' The 19-year-old doesn't have any life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information on this case, please call the Criminal Investigation Division of Collierville Police at 901-457-2520 or text a tip tp 847411 (tip411).
