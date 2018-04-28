0 Teen's murder still unsolved two years after shooting, mom speaks out

MARION, Ark. - An Arkansas mother is hoping someone will come forward and help solve her sons murder.

It has been two years since Jacameron Macklin, 16, was shot and killed in Marion.

It was a Friday evening on Sherwood Avenue when Demeka Rodgers came home, to the worst moment of her life.

“I finally got out of the car and I went in there and he was on the couch,” said Rodgers.

Jacameron had been shot six times that morning inside the family’s living room.

“Don't know why, because he didn't bother nobody,” said Rodgers.

Jacameron was a football player, and a shy kid.

“He wanted to go to college to play football. Unfortunately, they stole the dreams from him,” said Rodgers.

Instead of a planning his high school graduation party, Rodgers is just hoping to get some justice for her son.

“Still walking around scot-free while my son is in the cemetery,” she said.

Demeka said not a day goes by where she doesn't think about that Friday evening on Sherwood.

“Why? What was the reason? He didn't bother nobody,” she said.

A detective with the Marion Police Department told FOX13 they need the public to help solve the case, because leads and tips dried up about a year ago.

Rodgers hopes whoever knows about her son’s murder thinks about it as much as she does, and comes forward with the truth.

“It would mean a lot to me because my family needs closure,” she said.

