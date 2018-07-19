0 Teens, parents could face punishment by violating curfew in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Teenagers out past 10 p.m. could find themselves getting cited for breaking curfew in Memphis.

Memphis police did that to three teens seen hanging out near South Main Street, where there have been reports of car break-ins and robberies.

One of the teens who stopped by MPD – a 15-year-old boy – had a loaded gun.

It happened at the corner of Tennessee Street and Georgia Avenue downtown in a neighborhood where professionals live, but Stephanie Richardson told FOX13 her friend got robbed Sunday.

Richardson said they were mugged walking home.

"It is a little scary,” said Richardson.

Using curfew laws to stop and question teenagers is a law enforcement tactic rarely used.

However, retired Shelby County Deputy Mike Collins told FOX13 it should be used more often.

"I would say it is probably not a priority, but they can use it as a tool to fight some of the crimes happening in the neighborhood,” said Collins.

Defense attorneys told FOX13 teenagers violating a curfew are taken to the police precinct. Their parents are notified, and they could be fined up to $50.

FOX13 filed an open records request to find out how often has MPD has cited teenagers and is still waiting on those numbers.

"If it was my 14 or 15-year-old they would not be out after 11 p.m.,” said Richardson.

She believes curfews are important, but she'd like to see more police.

"I think we need more patrols, more patrol cars,” Richardson said.

