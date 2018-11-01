0 Teens who led MPD officers on chase threw backpack full of guns out of stolen vehicle, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - During a police chase through Memphis Tuesday, an officer’s life was threatened, but that MPD officer was able to deescalate the situation without using deadly force.

The car chase could have been prevented and it almost ended in gun fire.

Officers said the chased started at Cherry Willow and ended at the intersection of Barron and Baltimore in Orange Mound.

According to the police report, one of the teenage suspects in the stolen vehicle pointed a gun at one of the officers.

That officer decided not to shoot even though MPD officials said the officer was threatened.

The stolen Dodge Charger narrowly missed a head-on collision before it ended near a school in Orange Mound.

Three teenage suspects were arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said the teens threw a backpack full of guns out of the vehicle during the chase, and officers were able to recover them shortly after.

Three guns were recovered from the backpack, one of them stolen.

"One of the suspects pointed a firearm at one of our officers,” said Officer Louis Brownlee. “The officer showed great restraint, and no one fired at the suspect."

MPD said the teenagers had no problem stealing the car.

According to a police report, the car owner told investigators she left the vehicle with the engine running to go into a gas station. When she came back, she watched her car drive away.

Memphis police have issued more than 1,400 citations for “unattended vehicles” from January of 2016 to September of 2018, according to police records.

The car owner Tuesday was given a citation. It’s only $25, but judges are not being lenient.

Only 18 of the 1,400 cases have been thrown out.

