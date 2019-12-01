- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Today will be sunny, breezy, and cool with highs near 50 degrees.
- Winds will be brisk out of the west 15-25 mph, making temperatures feeling cooler.
- Temperatures are unseasonably cool today through Tuesday.
- Sunny and dry for most of the week ahead, with next rain chances Thursday and Friday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Missing child allegedly left with person she met on the app 'Tik Tok'
- One man in critical condition after shooting, police say
- Local church gives away gas to 100 people
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}