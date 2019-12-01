  • Temperatures are unseasonably cool today

    • Today will be sunny, breezy, and cool with highs near 50 degrees.
    • Winds will be brisk out of the west 15-25 mph, making temperatures feeling cooler.
    • Sunny and dry for most of the week ahead, with next rain chances Thursday and Friday.
       

