- Temperatures plunge well below freezing tonight
- Showers slowly move into north and central Mississippi
- Advancing cold air will transition portions of the rain into a wintry mix and then snowfall
- Counties in north to central Mississippi have the greatest potential for light to modest snow accumulation
- Early morning windchill readings will be near 10° over the next few days
- Daytime highs will struggle to get above freezing Tuesday and Wednesday
- Temps warm into the weekend and take us back to the low 60’s
