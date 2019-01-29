  • Temperatures plunge below freezing overnight in Mid-South

    • Temperatures plunge well below freezing tonight
    • Showers slowly move into north and central Mississippi
    • Advancing cold air will transition portions of the rain into a wintry mix and then snowfall
    • Counties in north to central Mississippi have the greatest potential for light to modest snow accumulation
    • Early morning windchill readings will be near 10° over the next few days
    • Daytime highs will struggle to get above freezing Tuesday and Wednesday
    • Temps warm into the weekend and take us back to the low 60’s
