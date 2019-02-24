  • Temperatures to fall overnight after severe storms roll through Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:

    For parts of FOX13 viewing area:
    -FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL MIDNIGHT
    -WIND ADVISORY UNTIL MIDNIGHT
    -TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 8 PM

    • Rain and storms are moving out of the Mid-South.
    • Skies will clear overnight.
    • Temperatures will be falling over the next several hours as a cold front moves through. 
    • Overnight temperatures: upper 30s, low 40s.
    • Winds: 15 MPH.
    • Rain chance: 10%. 
    • Make sure all your electronic devices are charged and stay weather aware this afternoon
    • Rain and storms will move out after 7 PM with drier days ahead - sunshine comes back on Sunday
    • Temperatures will dip into the 50s for Sunday and Monday afternoon
