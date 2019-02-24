For parts of FOX13 viewing area:
-FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL MIDNIGHT
-WIND ADVISORY UNTIL MIDNIGHT
-TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 8 PM
- Rain and storms are moving out of the Mid-South.
- Skies will clear overnight.
- Temperatures will be falling over the next several hours as a cold front moves through.
- Overnight temperatures: upper 30s, low 40s.
- Winds: 15 MPH.
- Rain chance: 10%.
- Make sure all your electronic devices are charged and stay weather aware this afternoon
- Rain and storms will move out after 7 PM with drier days ahead - sunshine comes back on Sunday
- Temperatures will dip into the 50s for Sunday and Monday afternoon
- Watch the video above for a breakdown of today’s severe weather risk
>>FOX13's Severe Weather Resource Guide
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}