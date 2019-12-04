Tempers flare at meeting to discuss Family Dollar receiving beer permit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A heated discussion broke out when a Family Dollar District manager tried to acquire a beer permit for their stores.
Several community leaders were at that meeting, including Patricia Rogers.
They have been complaining about problems at some locations in North Memphis, trash piling up outside their stores.
The community leader made it very clear in a heated conversation with Family Dollar’s District manager that she does not want Family Dollar getting the permit.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin’s parents, others for $100M
- North Carolina woman on oxygen killed when her cigarette blows up tank
- Woman pulls gun on McDonald's employees because she received ketchup instead of jelly, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
"So we going to shut you down," Rogers said.
District manager Kevin Sparks told the commission he could not comment about those issues when he was questioned about problems at the stores during the Alcohol Commission Meeting.
Some members of the commission argued that the beer permits is the only item they should be discussing. They said the city council needs to take up the other concerns---others found those problems impossible to ignore.
The commission voted 3 to 2 to have a continuance. Meaning, they will continue the discussion on December 18 once they hear from Family Dollar’s Corporate Office.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}