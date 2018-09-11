0 Temporary locations, schedule announced for Kirby High School students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Students at Kirby High School now know where and when they’ll be going to class over the next few months as their high school is closed due to rodent problems.

Shelby County Schools officials announced the temporary schedule and locations for students at a meeting Monday.

Kirby High School students haven’t been at school since Sept. 5 after the school was reopened for two days initially following the rodent problem.

SCS also confirmed to FOX13 they are planning on holding another media event before the actual community event Tuesday between 4 and 5 p.m. at the Board of Education.

Officials said the students will not all go to the same temporary location – it will be split up based on grade level.

Ninth and 10th grade students will be going to Dubois Middle School of Leadership and Public Policy on Shelby Drive.

Eleventh and 12th grade students will go to Kirby Middle School on East Raines Road.

First, all students will have a half-day on Wednesday at Hickory Middle School. Officials said they will be receiving lap tops Wednesday that they will use to complete online work Thursday and Friday.

There will not be classes on Thursday or Friday this week. Orientation for the new locations is scheduled for Saturday.

The first day of school at the new locations will be Monday, Sept. 17.

Here is the upcoming schedule for Kirby students and faculty:

Tuesday, Sept. 11 – No school; Professional development day for teachers at Hickory Ridge Middle School

Wednesday, Sept. 12 – Half-day of school for ALL students at Hickory Ridge MS (7:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)

Student bus riders report to regular bus stop at regular time

Student drivers go directly to Hickory Ridge

Student walkers report to Kirby HS parking lot by 6:45 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 13 – No school; Students complete online assignments

Friday, Sept. 14 – No school; Online assignments

Saturday, Sept. 15 – Open house/school tours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday Sept. 17 – First day of school at new locations

KIRBY HS UPDATE: Here is all the information from @SCSK12Unified about the future of Kirby High School and their students.



Superintendent Hopson says he wants to get students back into Kirby HS by the end of this semester.

@FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/1KgOeCgYzk — Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) September 10, 2018

The school is also allowing transfers on a case-by-case basis.

