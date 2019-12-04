Temps fall to mid 30's across Mid-South overnight

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Mostly clear and cold overnight
- Temps will fall to the mid 30’s
- Partly cloudy Wednesday and mild
- Daytime highs Wednesday in the upper 50’s
- A slight warming each day into Thursday
- Cold front Friday brings rain and cooler temps
