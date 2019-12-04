  • Temps fall to mid 30's across Mid-South overnight

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Mostly clear and cold overnight
    • Temps will fall to the mid 30’s
    • Partly cloudy Wednesday and mild
    • Daytime highs Wednesday in the upper 50’s
    • A slight warming each day into Thursday
    • Cold front Friday brings rain and cooler temps

