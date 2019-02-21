Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee regrets participating in ‘Old South' parties at Auburn University, report says

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said he regrets participating in “Old South Parties” while he attended Auburn University as a student in the late 1970s and early 1980s, according to a report.
According to the Commercial Appeal, Lee said he attended those parties as a member of a fraternity on Auburn’s campus.
Lee said he never intentionally acted in an insensitive way, the Commercial Appeal reported. He said he never wore black face.
While at Auburn, Lee became a member of the Nu chapter of Kappa Alpha fraternity.
According to online year books from the university during the time Lee attended, the Kappa Alpha fraternity was known to throw parties where members wore Confederate army uniforms, the CA reported.
According to the bylaws of Kappa Alpha, the fraternity prohibited the displaying of the Confederate flag at frat houses and events.
FOX13 reached out to Lee’s office for comment. We are waiting to hear back for Lee’s response to his participation in these parties.
