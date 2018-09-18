Tennessee Academy of Cosmetology shuts down across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Tennessee Academy of Cosmetology has ceased operation in the Mid-South. The academy had two locations in the Mid-South, one in the 7000 block of Winchester and another in the 7000 block of Stage Rd.
A cosmetology school in Memphis closed its door without any warning to the students. FOX13 investigates why the school is shutting down and the future of the current students today on FOX13 News at 5 and 6.
If you attended the academy, you will not be able to complete training with them - but you can follow one of the two options.
You can complete your course of study at the Gould's Academy on Ridgeway Rd., the Empire School of Beauty on S. Highland St., or Paul Mitchell The School Memphis on Plaza Ave.
Another option is to elect a pro-rata refund of any tuition you have paid pursuant to the Academy's refund policy. That refund policy is located in the enrollment agreement and the academy's catalog.
For more information, email info@tac.edu or call 901-382-9085.
