Tennessee Achieves program seeks new mentors

Tennessee Achieves is looking for new mentors. The partnering organization to the Tennessee Promise scholarship program is preparing to bring on a new class of them to help students off to college.
The Tennessee Achieves program is just days away from its deadline call for mentors in Shelby County. They're looking for nearly 500 to bring on by Nov. 30.
“I would encourage everybody to take that step and make a difference in somebody’s life,” said Felicia Orr, a mentor.
The program provides Tennessee Promise Scholars a mentor. It also helps pay toward that college tuition through the promise.
Once onboard, the students and mentors communicate at least every two weeks from April through September.
They help students navigate schedules, scholarships and even financial aid through the program.
Orr considers little bit of her time an investment.
The program has brought on 32,000 mentors state wide since its inception.
This year in Shelby County, they're looking for 470 more.
The county represents the programs largest mentor need in the state. Orr said in a city ripe with talent - any help they get is welcome.
