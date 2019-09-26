0 Tennessee AG seeks execution date for nine men

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Nine men on Tennessee's death row may be executed.

Attorney General Herbert Slatery filed the request last week, with seven of the nine men being represented by the federal public defender's office. The attorney general has asked the state supreme court to set the execution dates in these cases which moves away from the national trend of shying away from capital punishment.

Pervis Tyrone Payne and Tony Carruthers were convicted of murders in Memphis decades ago and now their death row cases are some of the latest ones heading to the Tennessee supreme court for execution scheduling.

"We've executed 11 people since 1960, five of them in the last year and so to suddenly be adding more in a time when across the country states are abolishing the death penalty, it's a very troubling that Tennessee is taking this move," said Amy Howe, board member for Tennesseans for Alternative to the Death Penalty.

In a statement to FOX13, the Attorney General's office said, "in each case decades have passed since juries in multiple districts across the State sentenced the defendants. All of the defendants have concluded the standard 3-tier appeals process and each case has been thoroughly litigated in the state courts and on federal review through the United States Supreme Court."

But members Tennesseans for Alternative to the Death Penalty believe life and life without parole are more humane options.

"We can have a justice system keeps us safe and holds people accountable without executing them," said Howe.

Payne was convicted for the 1987 murders of Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter, Lacie, in Memphis. Payne also was convicted of intent to murder Christopher's 3-year-old son, Nicholas.

Carruthers was convicted for the 1994 murders of Marcellos Anderson, Delois Anderson and Frederick Tucker.

FOX13 reached out to family members for the death row inmates and the victims to get their thoughts about the attorney general's decision, but we didn't get a response.

The AG's office said they don't control when or which cases will get scheduled for execution.

There are two more executions scheduled in the coming months.

