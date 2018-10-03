Tennessee babysitter, boyfriend indicted in death 2-year-old girl

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (AP)</strong> — Court records say a man and his girlfriend have been indicted in a 2-year-old's death in Tennessee.
News outlets cite the records saying 27-year-old Benjamin Brown and Brandi Giannunzio were indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury in Annie Burkett Shell's death.
Brown is accused of inflicting mortal injuries on Annie nearly two weeks before she died on Aug. 21.
BREAKING: Two people have been arrested in a child's death. The child's grandparents say the babysitter's boyfriend hit their granddaughter, Annie, at the beginning of August. Annie died a couple weeks later. pic.twitter.com/9SDx97NycQ— Hannah Lawrence (@ReporterHannah) October 1, 2018
Annie's parents, David Shell and Tiffany Shell, say Giannunzio was Annie's babysitter and they aren't sure how she was hurt at Giannunzio's home. They say she was a family friend.
Brown was charged with murder and child abuse. Giannunzio was charged with offenses including making false reports. They're scheduled to appear in court Friday morning for an arraignment hearing. It's unclear if they have lawyers who could comment.
