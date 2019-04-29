Tennessee bill would eliminate sales tax on diapers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A bill making its way through the Tennessee Legislature seeks to eliminate sales tax on diapers.
The bill, HB 1059 & SB 0964, is co-sponsored by Rep. John Ray Clemmons and Sen. Brenda Gilmore.
"An ACT to amend Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 67, Chapter 6, Part 3, relative to the sales and use tax. Taxes, Sales - As introduced, eliminates the sales tax on diapers. - Amends TCA Title 67, Chapter 6, Part 3."
The bill is slated for the House Finance Ways and Means committee on Monday.
Click here for updates on this bill.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}