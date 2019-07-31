Tennessee Black Caucus holds town hall in Memphis to bring light to local issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A crowd of community leaders and residents gathered inside the National Civil Rights Museum Tuesday in hopes of bringing light to issues for Shelby County residents.
Among the political leaders in attendance was state representative Yusuf Hakeem. He said Memphis has done a great job in getting people registered to vote, which has impacted the entire state.
“Memphis in particular, you created a problem for a lot of the state of Tennessee,” Hakeem said.
He said this has caused legislation to be passed that goes against what the city has done.
“As a result of that, there was a piece of legislation passed,” he said. “Just my words, it was voter suppression.”
Many voices were heard among the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators. This information will be used to present as a united caucus to help the entire state.
Hakeem did feel encouraged about the future of Memphis leadership.
“I did see some young people standing up when they talked about candidates going forward,” he said. “And I could applaud all of you because I know none of you is from east Tennessee, so I don’t have to worry about you all.”
