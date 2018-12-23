Tennessee boy, driver killed in car crash days before Christmas, family says

BELL, Tenn. - A Tennessee family is coping with the loss of a 13-year-old boy just days before Christmas.
According to family members, Lucky King, 13, was killed in a car accident on Dec. 20 near Bell, Tenn.
Following the accident, King’s family started a GoFundMe campaign to help “cover funeral costs and support his mother.”
The GoFundMe page said that King was killed when another driver “sideswiped the car” he was riding in.
The person driving the vehicle – the grandmother of King’s best friend – was also killed.
