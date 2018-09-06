  • Tennessee Bureau of Investigation employee resigns after potential criminal involvement

    By: Adrian Mojica (WZTV)

    Updated:

    UPDATE (9/5/18):

    A Public Information Officer (PIO) with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resigned.

    The TBI says PIO Michael Jones was placed on leave with pay on June 26 due to his potential involvement in a criminal investigation involving ex-director Jason Locke.

    After the criminal investigation, an internal investigation was conducted and finished last week.

    Micheal Jones resigned on Aug. 29.

    Jones joined the agency in September and serves as the PIO for the West region of the state. The TBI did not expand on how Jones could be involved in the investigation into Locke's alleged misuse of state funds.

    Locke is being investigated on allegations he misused state funds while having an extramarital affair. Locke retired from the agency on June 25.

    The investigation was launched based off emails released by his wife accusing him of using a state vehicle to drive to hotels paid for by the state to meet with the woman.

