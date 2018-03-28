  • Tennessee church shooting suspect pleads not guilty

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The man accused of fatally shooting a woman and wounding six people at a Tennessee church in September entered a not guilty plea in court on a 43-count indictment, including first-degree murder, attempted murder and felony civil rights intimidation charges.

    On Wednesday, 26-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson was arraigned on charges in the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ shooting in Nashville. He was indicted this month.

    An arrest affidavit says Samson waived his rights and told police he arrived armed and fired at Burnette in September.

    In October, Nashville Police Detective Steve Jolley testified that a note in Samson's car referred to a white supremacist's 2015 massacre at a South Carolina black church. Jolley said Samson told him he didn't give much thought to race or religion, and heard voices and had visions.

