0 Tennessee construction equipment company set to close, 85 left without a job

DYERSBURG, Tenn. - Caterpillar, a construction company in Dyersburg, is about to close.

When it does, 85 people will be without jobs.

According to Tennessee Warn notice, the plant will be permanently shut down on October 1.

FOX13’s Shelby Sansone spoke with workers at the plant Friday, who said it is hard enough to get a job in the small town.

Now, dozens of families are trying to figure out where to go from here.

The plant is closing, but there are several businesses coming into Dyersburg. Still, people worry they won’t make the same kind of money they once did for the same kind of work.

This company is located off Hoff Rd, Dyersburg, Tennessee. The company notified the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development's Dislocated Worker Unit on August 7, 2018.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“It’s kind of heartbreaking at times,” said Bryan Miller, a truck driver in the area.

Miller said he was not shocked to hear about Caterpillar closing, leaving 85 people without a job, including some people he knows around town.

FOX13 spoke with a Caterpillar employee who said they found out about the closure about a year ago.

Officials said three other companies have since moved into town this year.

Many Caterpillar employees have gotten jobs with the new companies. Although, employees told FOX13 they have seen pay decrease from job changes.

I’ve seen people go from $20 hour jobs to 7-to-8 dollars an hour trying to make it you know,” Miller said. “Nobody can make it on one income family because the cost-of-living is going up, and wages are staying the same.”

Caterpillar issued a statement regarding the Dyersburg closure:

Caterpillar recognizes these actions are difficult for its dedicated workforce, their families and the impacted communities. These actions should not be seen as a reflection of the performance of the workforce in Dyersburg or Arras. Rather, they are necessary to adapt our global footprint to the changes in customer demand.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.