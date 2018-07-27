Tennessee corrections employee arrested on charges of sex with prisoners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) --A 26-year-old corrections employee has been arrested on charges of sex with prisoners or inmates.
Janel Sands was booked into the Davidson County Jail on Thursday morning for the charges.
According to the indictment, Sands had sexual contact with the same inmate once in March and once in April.
The inmate in question is assigned to the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center.
Sands was being held on $3,500 bond.
The Tennessee Department of Corrections sent WZTV News the following statement:
"Not only does this type of behavior violate the TDOC Code of Conduct, this behavior is criminal and strictly prohibited by state and federal law. The safe and secure operation of prisons is key to the Department’s mission and any threat to that mission will be rooted out and dealt with to the fullest extent of the law. As you can see from the vigorous prosecution by the Department, this type of behavior will never be tolerated by TDOC."
