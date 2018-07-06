Tennessee could be first state with license plate aimed at suicide prevention

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee could be the first state in America to have a license plate specifically aimed at suicide prevention.
But the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network needs at least 1,000 signatures from people who plan to buy the license plate in order to have them made.
Trending stories:
- Memphis realtor company rents out home while homeowners still living there
- Apartment manager off job after woman claims she was racially profiled at pool
- House sprayed with 100 bullets in Memphis drive-by
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
TSPN partnered up with the Jason Foundation for the special license plate which is pictured above.
Click here to pre-order the license plate for $35.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}