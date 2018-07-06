  • Tennessee could be first state with license plate aimed at suicide prevention

    By: Kaylin Jorge (WZTV)

    Updated:

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee could be the first state in America to have a license plate specifically aimed at suicide prevention.

    But the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network needs at least 1,000 signatures from people who plan to buy the license plate in order to have them made.

    Trending stories:

    TSPN partnered up with the Jason Foundation for the special license plate which is pictured above.

    Click here to pre-order the license plate for $35.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories