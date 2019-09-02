Tennessee couple charged after their dog kills neighbor's dog

PARSONS, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee couple has been charged after their dog reportedly killed another dog.
Debborah and Mickey Harris, both of Parsons, are charged with being in possession of a violent dog.
Mickey Harris is a convicted felon and under Tennessee law, convicted felons aren't allowed to possess potentially vicious or vicious dogs for a 10-year period.
Affidavits said the Harris' dog was running 'at large' on Aug. 26 and killed their neighbor's dog.
Tennessee River Valley News reports the couple was released on $5,000 bonds each.
