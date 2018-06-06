0 Tennessee dad stabbed to death by estranged son

SPARTA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Friends and family continue to mourn the loss of a middle Tennessee dad stabbed to death by his estranged son.

Joshua Nathaniel Jordi, 21, a student at Minnesota State University, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his father, Timothy Jordi, 51.

According to arrest affidavits, Timothy was found next to a bed with multiple stab wounds on March 8.

White County deputies went to do a welfare check on Timothy after he hadn't been seen or heard from since March 5.

Timothy was found near a bed in the back bedroom with multiple stab wounds. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene.

TBI agents developed information leading to Timothy's son, Joshua, as the prime suspect.

A court document says authorities found a notebook in Joshua's dorm room at MSU, containing a diagram of the house and a list of items commonly used to hide a crime, including clothes, latex gloves, an extra set of shoes and a backpack.

Joshua was arrested and charged with premeditated first-degree murder.

Now, Timothy's close friends continue to mourn his death and honor his life.

"He was the most giving, selfless, and hard-working man I know and would stop at nothing to bring a smile to someone's face and offer a bit of advice and encouragement," friend Amanda Schoolfield said on his GoFundMe page.

"He loved Jesus Christ and was vigilant in helping pastors, missionaries and fellow Christians with building projects, website and computer needs, and offering financial assistance whenever possible.

His positive attitude and his infectious smile drew everyone to him. He truly was a loved man."

Friends said Timothy had life insurance, but the money is on hold due to the nature of his death. They are raising money to lay him to rest.

