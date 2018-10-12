  • Tennessee dad tried to kill son with chainsaw; son runs him over with lawnmower

    BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) -- A man who police say was run over with a lawn mower while trying to kill his son with a chain saw has had to have his leg amputated.

    The Bristol Herald Courier reports that a warrant for 76-year-old Douglas Ferguson couldn't be served until Tuesday because of the severity of his injuries.

    According to a Sullivan County Sheriff's Office release, officers called to a home June 28 found Ferguson bleeding from his leg and head.

    A preliminary investigation indicated he had tried to attack his son with a running chain saw while he son mowed the yard.

    Detectives say the father and son had an ongoing feud.

    Ferguson is charged with attempted second-degree murder and violating probation. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

