Tennessee dad tried to kill son with chainsaw; son runs him over with lawnmower

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP)-- A man who police say was run over with a lawn mower while trying to kill his son with a chain saw has had to have his leg amputated.
The Bristol Herald Courier reports that a warrant for 76-year-old Douglas Ferguson couldn't be served until Tuesday because of the severity of his injuries.
According to a Sullivan County Sheriff's Office release, officers called to a home June 28 found Ferguson bleeding from his leg and head.
A preliminary investigation indicated he had tried to attack his son with a running chain saw while he son mowed the yard.
Detectives say the father and son had an ongoing feud.
Ferguson is charged with attempted second-degree murder and violating probation. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 shootings on major Memphis interstates in 2 hours
- 2 people charged in connection with raping 9-month-old, recording it on cell phone
- MPD searching for suspect wanted for first-degree murder after shooting on I-40
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}