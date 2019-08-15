Tennessee Department of Education released TNReady scores for 2019

TENNESSEE - The Tennessee Department of Education released TNReady for student's education performances in 2019.
Overall, students across the state are reportedly performing better in almost all math subjects, according to the TDOE report.
Students from the 5th grade saw the largest grade-level improvement within the math departments from 2018 with 5.6%.
The study also shows schools are better preparing their students for college-level math courses. Algebra l scores showed a 3 percent increase since last year TDOE said.
English Language Arts (ELA) studies had a large jump in improvement from 9 and 10 graders with an average increase of about 7.5 percent.
Here's how each region improved, according to the Tennessee Department of Education:
Northwest
- Five school districts improved 3rd grade ELA scores by ten percent statewide, including Milan, Paris, Weakley, Henry and Dyersburg City Schools, while Bradford Special School District improved 3rd grade ELA scores by 25.4 percent
- Three districts showed improved math scores for students in grades 3-8, including Crockett Co., Henry Co., and Paris SSD
- Two districts, Dyer Co. and Gibson Co., improved end of course exam scores in Math and ELA by at least 5-percentage points
Southwest
- Five districts are among the top ten in performance statewide in 3rd grade ELA, including Arlington, Germantown, Collierville, Lakeland and Bartlett
- Seven districts improved math scores for students in grades 3-8, including Chester Co., Fayette Co., Hardin Co., Madison Co., Shelby Co., Bartlett and Tipton Co.
- Decatur Co. is the most improved district in the state on Geometry- a 23.3 percent increase over 2018
Mid Cumberland
-
Five districts improved math scores for students in grades 3-8, including Metro Nashville, Montgomery Co., Robertson Co., Williamson Co. and Franklin SSD
- Murfreesboro City Schools all students in grades 3-6 improved their math score
- Wilson Co. improved ELA, English l and English II for all students in grades 5-8
South Central
- Four counties had the most improvement in ELA in specific grades: Perry Co. had a 20 percent increase in 4th grade ELA; Wayne Co. had a 14 percent increase in 6th grade ELA; and Moore Co. is the most improved district in the state in 8th grade ELA- 12.9 percent increase over 2018
- Lewis Co. is the most improved district in the state in 7th grade math- 28 percent increase over 2018
- Fayetteville City is the most improved district in the state in 8th grade math- 34.3 percent increase over 2018
Upper Cumberland
- Four schools saw students in grades 3-8 improve math scores, including Bledsoe Co., Putnam Co., Trousdale Co. and Van Buren Co.
- Macon Co. is the most improved district in the state in Algebra II- 15.4 percent increase over 2018
- Clay Co. is the most improved district in the state in English II- 25 percent increase over 2018
Southeast
- Four districts saw students in grades 3-8 improve math scores, including Grundy Co., Hamilton Co., McMinnCo., and Polk Co.
- Hamilton Co. improved in math, ELA, and end of course exams by at least 5 percent
- Etowah City is the most improved district in the state in 3rd grade math, 5th grade ELA, and 6th grade math. That's a 34.8 percent, 23.4 percent and 28 percent gain respectively in each subject
East
-
Oneida City improved 3rd grade ELA scores by more than 21 percent
- Maryville City was the only district in the state to increase ELA scores for all students in grades 3-8
- Six districts saw math scores increase for students in grades 3-8, including Anderson Co., Oak Ridge, Campbell Co., Roane Co., Scott Co. and Sevier Co.
First
-
Rogersville City improved 3th grade ELA by 17 percent over 2018
- Three districts saw math scores increase for students in grades 3-8, including Carter Co., Hamblen Co., and Johnson Co.
- Johnson City was among the top 10 performing districts in all end of course exams for Math and English
