Tennessee Department of Tourist Development hosts free concert at New Daisy Theater

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tennessee Department of Tourist Development will put on a free concert at the New Daisy Theater featuring six acts that have a connection to the state.
The Roots will headline it. Elle King, Dustin Lynch, Estelle, JJ Julius Son from Kaleo, and the Isley Brothers will join them on stage.
It will take place September 15, and tickets will be limited. However, they will have a public viewing opportunity that will be announced in the near future.
Kevin Kern with Memphis Tourism told FOX13 the event will showcase the impact Memphis has on music around the world.
“The Memphis sound has influenced the global sound, so we’re sitting in a hot bed, a meca, of music here in Memphis,” Kern said.
11.7 million people visited Memphis in 2017. Around 1 million were from outside the United States.
“Music is a big pull to our community,” Kern said. “It’s the number one factors that influences travel decisions in Memphis.”
The concert will promote the state’s new program called “Tennessee Music Pathways”. It will be an online guide to help visitors plan a trip around their favorite genres of music.
Tickets will be available here. Click here for the the visitor guide website.
