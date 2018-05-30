  • Tennessee deputy found dead in patrol car, manhunt underway for suspect

    DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. - A Dickson County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and killed on Wednesday during a traffic stop.

    The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the deputy was found dead in a patrol car. He had responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

    Sgt. Deputy Daniel Baker was identified by family ast he deputy killed, according to FOX13's sister station in Nashville, WZTV.

    The TBI said video evidence led to the identification of suspect Steven Wiggins. A massive manhunt is underway for him, and a $7,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

    Wiggins has been added to the TBI's top 10 Most Wanted list.

    WZTV obtained a background check for Wiggins. It shows a criminal history that includes arrests for kidnapping, domestic assault and resisting arrest.

    Sgt. Baker responded to the Sam Vineyard Road area around 7 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle call, according to WZTV. Police lost contact with the deputy. He was tracked via GPS, where he was found dead in his patrol car.

