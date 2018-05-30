Tennessee deputy found dead in patrol car, manhunt underway for suspect

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. - A Dickson County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and killed on Wednesday during a traffic stop.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the deputy was found dead in a patrol car. He had responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Sgt. Deputy Daniel Baker was identified by family ast he deputy killed, according to FOX13's sister station in Nashville, WZTV.
BREAKING: Dickson County Deputy Daniel Baker was shot and killed this morning. His mom says he was kind, compassionate and served in the Marines. https://t.co/JN1AkMdfuu— FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) May 30, 2018
The TBI said video evidence led to the identification of suspect Steven Wiggins. A massive manhunt is underway for him, and a $7,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
NEW PICTURE: Here's a more recent photograph of Steven Wiggins, from a 2017 arrest in Williamson County. pic.twitter.com/qDSMgKBNMN— TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 30, 2018
Wiggins has been added to the TBI's top 10 Most Wanted list.
WZTV obtained a background check for Wiggins. It shows a criminal history that includes arrests for kidnapping, domestic assault and resisting arrest.
Sgt. Baker responded to the Sam Vineyard Road area around 7 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle call, according to WZTV. Police lost contact with the deputy. He was tracked via GPS, where he was found dead in his patrol car.
