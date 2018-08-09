Tennessee deputy killed in crash

A Tennessee deputy has died after being involved in a crash.
The Crockett County Sheriff's Department took to Facebook on Wednesday to ask for prayers after a Dyer County deputy was injured in the accident.
Less than a day later, they informed the public that Deputy Wallace had died.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
