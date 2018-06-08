0 Tennessee deputy's killer allegedly lied to investigators, tried to rationalize murder

DICKSON CO., Tenn. - ***WARNING: Graphic details are included in this report***

(WZTV) – The criminal complaint filed against the man and woman accused of murdering a Dickson County deputy detailed facts surrounding the murder.

Police said Sgt. Daniel Baker was shot multiple times and killed on May 30 near Nashville.

In a complaint written by ATF agent Todd Stacy (read HERE), he detailed what happened on the day of the incident.

As previously reported, Baker responded to a suspicious vehicle call at Sam Vineyard Road and Tidwell Switch Road. Once on scene, Baker found Steven Wiggins and alleged co-conspirator Erika Castro-Miles inside a Saturn with a flat tire.

Wiggins told Baker they were waiting on assistance and provided Baker a fake social security number. Baker ran the vehicle's tag and found the vehicle was stolen.

Baker went back to the Saturn and ordered Wiggins and Castro-Miles outside of the car, at which time Wiggins opened fire with a .45 caliber pistol, firing five shots.

Trending stories:

At least one struck Baker and he tried to run for cover. Baker fell to the ground during his retreat and while on the ground, Wiggins fired five more shots.

Based on the autopsy, Baker was shot twice in the torso, once in the hand, and three times to the left side of his head.

Wiggins then went to Sgt. Baker's police vehicle and drove it near Baker's body, according to the criminal complaint. The complaint states Wiggins dragged Baker's body into the back seat and drove away from the scene to Bear Creek Valley Road, approximately four miles away.

It was there Wiggins started a fire in the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Dickson officers later located the vehicle and found Baker’s body in the back seat. Police said they found part of his uniform and skin blackened from the fire.

Police then located Baker’s body camera.

Police launched a manhunt for Wiggins, capturing him days later. When he was found, Wiggins was in possession of a Glock .357 and a Haskell .45 caliber pistol.

THE INTERVIEW

Following his capture, Wiggins made several misleading statements to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

Wiggins claimed Baker walked to the passenger side of the vehicle and said he started "squeezing" the trigger until he was out of ammunition. However, based on Baker's body camera footage, the statement was found to be false.

Footage also shows Wiggins took pauses in between firing the shots and did not rapidly fire as he claimed.

Wiggins also said he tried to perform CPR on Baker. Once he was called out on the lie, Wiggins changed his statement, saying he thought Baker was dead but "didn't want the man to suffer" so he shot Baker in the head multiple times.

Wiggins stated, "like a dog, you know, man, it's suffering. You make sure."

Wiggins then admitted to leaving the scene with Baker in the back seat and took Baker's backup weapon, a Glock .380 pistol. He then allegedly stated he lit a fire in the front and back seat since he "just killed a cop."

Wiggins then fled the scene, backpack in tow.

On Friday, Wiggins appeared in court for the first time since his arrest. He is facing 12 charges which include first degree murder. Wiggins plead 'not guilty' to the charges.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT ATTORNEY/SHERIFF JEFF BLEDSOE

In a press conference in Dickson County, Middle Tennessee District Attorney Don Cochran called Baker's murder "brutal" and thanked law enforcement officers for the capture of Wiggins.

Cochran said Wiggins is eligible for the death penalty on two of the charges.

"I plan to personally prosecute this defendant at the federal level," Cochran said.

Sheriff Bledsoe said Friday was the first time he could take a bit of a breath and "for me, this is very uplifting."

Bledsoe praised the work of investigators and prosecutors for seeking the stiffest penalties but renewed his call for swifter justice.

"I'm sick and tired of victims waiting 10, 20, 30 years for justice," Bledsoe said.

An emotional Bledsoe said Baker's death was like "someone broke into my house and killed one of my family members." Bledsoe said he and his fellow deputies are attending a stress debriefing to deal with the stress and emotions in the wake of Baker's death and today's events.

Bledsoe said every step of the way, Baker's handcuffs will be used when transporting Wiggins. "It's a little bit of peace for us," he said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.